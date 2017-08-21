The Huawei Mate 10 is in the works. In an effort to stop making low-end devices, the Chinese OEM only plans to release premium devices like the Huawei Mate 10. A teaser for its October 16 launch leaked last week and we’re looking forward to seeing it in Munich, Germany. It won’t be revealed at the upcoming IFA 2017 but will follow next month.

There is no confirmation yet on the specs and features but the new Mate device is believed to sport an EntireView Display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 2160 × 1080 pixel resolution, 6GB RAM, 64GB built-in storage, and EMUI based on Android 7.1 Nougat. The Kirin 970 detail seems to be final as it recently appeared on Weibo for the Huawei Mate 10. The same post also shows an image of a new mobile device which we’re assuming is the new premium Mate.

This is the first time we’re seeing an image of the Huawei Mate 10. It may not be the final design but we don’t see any home button or fingerprint sensor. We’re guessing the sensor could be just under the front panel display as an embedded, on screen fingerprint sensor. Based on a 10 nm manufacturing process, the Kirin 970 chipset boasts of a 2.8 GHz speed, Mali G72 MP8 GPU, quad-core Cortex A73 and quad-core Cortex A53 clusters.

VIA: Weibo