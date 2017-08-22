Huawei has been said to stop making low-end devices and instead will focus on premium devices like the Mate 10. An image teaser for an October launch was recently leaked and we only learned the phone will run a Kirin 970 processor. The set launch is still two months from today so expect more leaks and rumors to be published.

The latest video teaser was just posted by Huawei Mobile Deutschland. It shows the new “device worth waiting for”.

There is that dual camera system Huawei co-engineered with Leica. The quick 25-video suggests to the consumer to MOVE and FOCUS with the upcoming Huawei phone. It’s not really clear if it’s the Mate 10 but it’s the only device we’ve been hearing about from the Chinese OEM.

So far, we know the Mate 10 will be powered by a Kirin 970 processor and might have an EntireView Display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 2160 × 1080 resolution, 64GB onboard storage, 6GB RAM, and Android 7.1 Nougat based EMUI.

This Huawei Mate 10 will be a follow-up to the Mate 9 that launched in November last year together with the Mate 9 Pro. There is no mention or clue yet if there will be a Mate 10 Pro but we won’t be surprised if Huawei decides to release such because flagships coming out in pairs is now a trend. As for a Lite variant like the Huawei Mate 9 Lite, we think that the phone maker will ditch it already but let’s wait and see.

SOURCE: Huawei Mobile Deutschland