We’ve been saying that Huawei will stop making low-end devices. It started working on a premium Mate 10 as a follow up to last year’s Mate 9. Note that this Mate 10 is different from the Huawei P10 lest you want to be confused. The new Mate phone is still under development but it is said to launch on October 16. That’s still about a couple of months from today so a lot of new information can still be published or umm, leaked.

A teaser for the launch event was recently sighted online and now we have an idea that it will be shown off in Munich, Germany on the said date. This premium model is expected to rival the soon-to-be-announced Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and the Apple iPhone 8. This one though is claimed to be better and more powerful with the premium specs.

The Huawei Mate 10 is coming as the Chinese OEM’s next premium Android phone. Just like the Mate 9 that has been getting rave reviews, this Mate 10 is expected to get another ‘thumbs up’ from DxOMark. Of course, we’re assuming this will also use dual Leica lens as in the past premium Huawei phones.

Nothing has been confirmed yet but the Huawei Mate 10 is said to feature the following: EntireView Display, 18:9 aspect ratio, 2160 × 1080 pixel resolution, Kirin 970 processor, 6GB RAM, and a 64GB onboard storage. At launch, expect the phone to only run on an EMUI based on Android 7.1 Nougat but can be easily upgraded to Android O. Price of the smartphone might start at around $800.

