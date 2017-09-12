The Huawei Mate 10 is arriving very soon. Images and a 360-degree video were leaked online while the Leica lens and camera features were teased recently. We know the device will launch in October and it will run a Kirin 970 processor. It will be a premium device as Huawei already stopped making low end phones.

We know more will be shared about the Huawei Mate 10 but the image above is the latest from China. Weibo has always been a reliable source of information although we have no idea when the phone will roll out exactly.

The Huawei Mate 10 is also said to include a new software layer that can detect the color tone of the lock screen or home screen. It’s important because this can change the color of the on-screen text automatically to complement the background.

Other special features include a display with 2:1 ratio. Most phones have 16:9 but this one is different. It’s more like 18:9. We’re not sure about the resolution but it could be 1080 x 2160. That’s lower than Quad HD but higher than 1080 x 1920 pixel resolution of the Huawei Mate 9.

The Huawei Mate 10 is also said to arrive in three variants. We’re guessing their difference would be on RAM and storage capacities. Let’s wait and see in the coming weeks.

VIA: Weibo