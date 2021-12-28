The Huawei P50 Pocket clamshell phone was recently introduced in China. The next foldable phone we are expecting to see is the Honor Magic V Foldable Phone. It seems these Chinese OEMs are ready to really enter the foldable phone arena and try to compete with Samsung. The South Korean tech giant offers the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold series and the company continues to lead in this category. There are worthy rivals like the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold and the new Huawei P50 Pocket but we want to see more from other brands.

Entering the market is the Honor Magic V. It’s not final and official yet but several teasers have surfaced. As early as August, it was mentioned a Honor Magic Fold may also arrive with a book-like design.

It was thought to be the Honor Magic X foldable phone. It was teased before Christmas and now the latest teaser video offers us a glimpse of the new Honor foldable smartphone.

The Honor Magic V will be Honor’s first foldable flagship. This one appears to be based on the Huawei Mate X2. After this one, we’ll probably learn about a flip-style foldable smartphone from Honor too.

And yes, this Honor Magic V will probably go head-to-head with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and the Xiaomi Mix Fold. It will be expensive but hopefully still more affordable compared to those units from Samsung. Let’s wait and see.