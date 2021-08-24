Honor may no longer be part of Huawei but the brand is determined to still make it big in the mobile business. We have no idea how Honor will sell more. It must be completely considered separate from Huawei. This way, others may not see Honor as basically the same as Huawei. There have been talks that Honor may be added to the US’ Entity List too after Huawei. The Honor Magic 3 series was recently announced and we have yet to see if it will sell.

A source shared some images of the Honor Magic Fold on Twitter. Teme (@RODENT950) posted images of the Magic Fold. It’s not the final name but the phone is said to look very similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. It may not directly rival the new foldable phone from Samsung but it could be challenging Xiaomi’s entry.

There is no formal announcement yet, only rumors, at least for now. The foldable phone is said to run on Snapdragon 888+ processor. It will be another hybrid phone-tablet that may be patterned after the Huawei Mate X.

The Honor Magic Fold appears to have an updated design. It’s mainly the Huawei Mate X2 with the same 8-inch display. With upgraded specs, it could still very well compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3.

It will have the same book-like design. There will also be an external display. As for the selfie camera, there seems to be no notch but there could be an under-display camera. As for the rear camera, it appears to have the same camera system as the Honor 50 Pro. The main camera could be 108MP. One circle appears to have three sensors which could include ultra-wide and macro.