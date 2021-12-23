Huawei’s former sub-brand, Honor, is also set to enter the foldable phone game. That is something expected because even if Honor is now a stand-alone company. The OEM has already confirmed the name. It will be called as the HONOR Magic V. Officially, it will be first foldable flagship from Honor for China. It’s still not clear if the device will be available in other markets and regions but at least we know it’s launching soon. By soon we mean “in the coming days” according to an Honor representative.

The Honor X30 5G phone was recently just announced. The Honor 60 and Honor 60 Pro flagship phones were also introduced. Before the end of the year, we may see a foldable phone.

In the past few months, we’ve been mentioning the Honor foldable phone. We said the Honor Magic Fold may also arrive with a book-like design. We also featured an Honor Magic X foldable phone.

The Honor Magic V name is confirmed but not much details have been provided. But based on previous reports, it will be patterned after the Huawei Mate X2.

What’s not clear though is if there Honor Magic V is different from the Honor Magic X. The two could be one and the same. It’s also possible the Honor Magic V will be a different form factor like maybe a clamshell foldable like the Galaxy Z Flip? What do you think?