The foldable phone era has just started. We can’t say it’s on full gear right now but we’re glad to know OEMs have begun to get serious with the smartphone design. It’s relatively new but the idea of a foldable phone started with the old flip or clamshell phones. They’re only getting an upgrade because the foldable part of the phone is the screen. The new foldable phone design consists of a flexible screen that transforms a smartphone into a real, working tablet. From the top OEMs in the market today, we have the Samsung Galaxy Fold and the Huawei Mate X.

Other mobile brands are working on their own foldable phones. There’s OPPO, ZTE, Xiaomi, iQOO, Nubia, and Motorola giving hints on foldable designs. As for Motorola, we’ve been saying the Motorola RAZR foldable phone may be in the works. It could be officially called the new MOTO RAZR but we’ll have to wait for confirmation or official announcement.

The foldable RAZR phone is said to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor. It’s not exactly a premium processor but it’s powerful enough. It’s the same one running on the Vivo NEX Dual Display, Xiaomi Mi 8, and Nokia 8.1.

The Moto Razr is expected to feature the icon Razr fold vertical direction. It’s different from the outward fold design of the Huawei Mate X and the inward fold display of the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

The Motorola foldable phone may have a dual-display design that when opened or folded out will show a bigger screen. Some patent images have surfaced online so by now you already have an idea.

The 2019 Motorola Razr could also be called the ‘Voyager’ although it could be just a codename during production. It could also mean the phone is heading to Verizon. Personally, we like the MOTO RAZR name as it brings back a lot of memories.

Here are the specs and features of the Moto RAZR foldable phone we know so far: probably a 6.20-inch OLED screen with 876 × 2142 resolution display (600 × 800 when closed), Qualcomm Snapdragon 710, Adreno 616, Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+, 4GB or 6GB RAM, 64GB or 128GB storage, and a 2730mAh battery.

Color options could be Gold, Black, or White. No idea on pricing but it could go over $1,000. As for the cameras, we’re looking a single rear-facing camera with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

VIA: XDA Developers