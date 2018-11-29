Nokia 9 is already in the works but it’s just one Nokia phone to anticipate for. There is the Nokia 8.1 as well that we know is a follow-up to last year’s Nokia 8 model. Tagged as the Nokia Phoenix, this device is actually the Nokia X7’s global variant. Don’t be confused with the naming. Just think it’s another new Nokia Android phone promised by HMD Global. This new smartphone may be known more as the Nokia Phoenix which sounds like a hopeful addition to the brand’s current lineup.

We have no idea how well Nokia is doing but from the number of phones being introduced left and right, we can say HMD Global may have a new moneymaker. The Nokia X7 or the Nokia 8.1 has potential to help the brand to be fully back in the mobile industry.

The smartphone will feature a large 6.18-inch screen, 19:9 aspect ratio, 2246 × 1080 pixel resolution, 3400mAh battery, 2.2GHz Octa-core Snapdragon 710 processor, 4GB or 6GB RAM, 64GB or 128GB onboard storage. When it comes to imaging, we can expect the 12MP and 13MP dual rear cameras and 20MP selfie shooter. Color options include Blue, Red, and Silver.

The Nokia 8.1 aka Nokia Phoenix is expected to be announced in Dubai this coming December 5. That is next week already. We’re hoping it will come alongside the Nokia 9.

