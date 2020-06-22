Learning about the delay of the Motorola Razr 2 until the year 2021 is only slightly disappointing. We understand the challenges most OEMs and companies are experiencing, no thanks to the pandemic situation. Lenovo-Motorola has been affected in some ways but it hasn’t stopped working on new products and updates. Just last week, the Android 10 stable update rolled out for the Moto G7 Play. It’s the same for the Moto G7 Power in Brazil. The Motorola One Fusion+ was also recently introduced with a 5000mAh battery.

Actually, Motorola has been very busy the past few weeks because the Moto G Fast and Moto E phones were also officially unveiled earlier this month. The original Motorola RAZR foldable phone even got a huge price cut. In the coming weeks, we may probably see the new Motorola Edge Lite.

The Motorola Edge series was first teased in April. The Motorola Edge+ flagship and Motorola Edge budget version were eventually announced. The Lite variant will join the budget-friendly Edge and the flagship Edge+ soon with its mid-range specs and features.

Young tech enthusiast and leakster Ishan Agarwal has shared some information and were then reported. Specifications and features of the Motorola Edge Lite aren’t confirmed yet but we’re looking forward to that Snapdragon 730G or 765G processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage. A Snapdragon 765G could mean 5G support. We won’t be surprised if that happens because mid-range devices are already capable of 5G connectivity with the help of the 5G chip from Qualcomm.

The Motorola Edge Lite will be the most affordable among the Edge series phones. It’s known this early with model number XT2075. Several related listings have been sighted like that XT2075-3 on FCC and a European retail online store.

Not many details have been shared but the specs could be the watered-down version of the Edge+ from the 6.7-inch full HD+ screen, in-display fingerprint scanner, 108MP primary + 8MP telephoto + 16MP ultra-wide rear cameras, 25MP selfie snapper, HDR10+, 90Hz refresh rate, and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. We imagine the Edge Lite will have features lower than those listed especially in the imaging department. The battery may also be lower than 5000mAh.