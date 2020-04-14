Motorola is scheduled to introduce new phones just before the month of April ends. After learning that the Motorola RAZR foldable phone in Blush Gold is available from Verizon and witnessing the arrival of the Moto G8 Power Lite plus the launch of the new Moto G Power and Moto G Stylus as the latest Android budget phones, we’re expecting new ones from the Lenovo-owned company. We’re looking at the Motorola Edge and Moto Edge+ as several information and images have been leaking the past few weeks.

Almost a month ago, some more Motorola Edge+ images appeared. They looked closer to the real thing. So far, we know the Motorola Edge+ will arrive with a spacious 6.67-inch FHD+ screen, a selfie camera under a punch-hole, and a triple rear camera setup. The rear camera module consists of a 108MP shoot, 16MP ultrawide, and an 8MP telephoto shooter with a 3x optical zoom with LED flash. The cameras are in a vertical orientation.

The Plus variant will still come with a 3.5mm headphone jack placed on the top edge. At the bottom, you will see a speaker grille, SIM card slot, and a USB-C connector. The flagship phone is said to come with a 5000mAh battery, 12GB of RAM (max), Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, and mmWave 5G connectivity. We can say this is Motorola’s first-ever 5G smartphone offering.

The powerful camera features are something to look forward to. It may also include the 64MP camera and curved waterfall screen. (See image above)

As for the official launch date, Motorola US (@MotorolaUS) shared a video teaser, showing a curved display plus the event date. The official launch event will be on April 22, 2020, at 11AM CDT. No word on exact availability and pricing yet but we can say the Motorola Edge series will be out in the United States via Verizon Wireless. Other key global markets will soon follow.