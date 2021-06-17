The word “defy” usually reminds us of ASUS with its ‘Defy Gravity’ campaign. The word was used to described the Zenfone series. But before the Taiwanese tech giant, there was Huawei describing the Mate S2 as something that could “defy expectations” in 2016. But even before ASUS and Huawei, Motorola already had the Motorola Defy. The phone series from 2010 was actually memorable because it was one of the front runners in the smartphone game. Several Motorola Defy variants were even introduced.

The Motorola Defy was one of the first smartphones we got to review here. We shared with you our first impressions. It was launched by T-Mobile and was followed by the Motorola Defy Mini for international markets and the Motorola Defy+ as another variant.

We remember the Motorola Defy getting durability tested and water-tested. We soon saw the Motorola DEFY PRO as another Blackberry style Android phone and the Motorola Defy XT.

The last we heard about the Motorola Defy was in 2014 when we discovered it was still alive for Android Lollipop. Fast forward to 2021, a new version may be released according to our source. Evan Blass shared an image of a Motorola phone plus a list of technical specifications.

The device is said to measure 169.8 x 78.2 x 10.9mm and weight 232 grams. The Motorola Defy 2021 would come with a 6.5-inch HD+ screen, a programmable key with PTT mode, a large 5000mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, 4GB of RAM, and Adreno 610. There will be a 64GB onboard storage with microSD card slot for memory expansion.

The phone will run on Android 10 out of the box but can be upgraded to Android 11. There will be a fingerprint sensor and the usual ambient light, proximity, accelemeter, eCompass, GPS, and gyro. When it comes to imaging, there is the 8MP sefie camera and triple reay camera setup (48MP + 2MP depth + 2MP macro).

Motorola Defy 2021 is listed with rugged credentials. The smartphone will offer IP68 protection against dust, sand, water, humidity, and salt mist. The phone is will be waterproof up to 1.5 meter for 35 minutes and drop-proof up to 1.8m or six feet. It also comes with MIL SPEC 810H rating which means it is resistant to vibration and can handle thermal shock. We like this detail: washable with soaps and disinfectants—perfect because we still live in a pandemic world.