With the Motorola making waves and receiving praises for the new-generation of RAZR phone, the company can start rethinking of business and marketing strategies. There is no information yet on pre-orders and actual sales but the Motorola foldable phone is poised to sell a lot of units once market release is in full force. The Lenovo-owned brand is hopeful the RAZR is the start for the company to return to premium. This means it won’t be the only premium offering by Motorola.

Motorola has always been safe when it comes to the mobile industry. It comes up with budget to mid-range smartphones. We don’t remember the last premium device but the best ones have almost premium specs and features.

With the impending success of the Motorola RAZR foldable phone, we can expect more success for the rest of Motorola’s lineup for 2020. A 5G phone may be introduced by Motorola if we are to take a recent tweet saying “5G devices on mMwave and Sub6 globally early 2020”. More details were shared over at the Snapdragon Summit where new processors and a 5G modem–the Snapdragon X52 5G modem–were introduced.

Next year, the mobile industry may be all about 5G. Only a few 5G phones were introduced this 2019 but in 2020, the 5G mobile business will flourish as more OEMs are also expected to release their own 5G phone offerings. T-Mobile has launched the first nationwide 5G network. MediaTek also introduced the Dimensity 1000 5G chipset while Samsung has the new Exynos 990. As for Verizon, it was revealed today at the summit that it has seven 5G enabled devices in its lineup. Verizon 5G is currently available in 18 cities with 5G with more being added before the end of the year.