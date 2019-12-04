The 5G technology is relatively new but a number of companies have been ushering us to a new era. Ever since the tech was introduced in 2015, we’ve been anticipating for its rollout after years of research, development, and testing. Fast forward to 2018, the advancement has been rapid with OEMs and mobile carriers announcing when they would launch the service. Most promised a 2020 availability but others have gone ahead by offering 5G this year. There are only a few working 5G phones from a handful of OEMs but we can expect more will be added to the list next year.

In preparation for more 5G services and features, Qualcomm has revealed a new Snapdragon chip that integrates 5G. A follow up to the Snapdragon X50 and Snapdragon X55, here is the Snapdragon X52 5G modem. It comes together with the new Snapdragon 765 and 765G processors announced at the Snapdragon Summit.

This Snapdragon X52 follows the Snapdragon X55 5G modem. Some of its features can be found on the new modem. As the Snapdragon Summit, we get to see what the modem can do. It’s the second-gen 5G mode, following the Snapdragon X50. In the coming year, it will be integrated with the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

With the arrival of the 5G modem, it can make any device more expensive for premium flagships and even mid-rangers. Expect any phone with this 5G modem from Qualcomm to be on the pricier side. The Snapdragon X52 5G modem will be able to support a number of wireless options though like 2G, 3G, and 4G LTE. Also included FDD and TDD support, dynamic spectrum sharing (DSS), carrier aggregation, and Sub-6 and mmWave network support.