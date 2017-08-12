Of course, we’ve been waiting for Zack Nelson to get rough with the new Moto Z2 Force. The last durability test we shared with you was for the Sony Xperia XZ Premium. This time, the new Moto Z2 Force gets scratched, burned, and bent. The phone still boasts of the modular design and is expected to be as durable as the first-gen model.

This phone is still shatterproof but it’s not as scratch proof as proven by the Mohs pick. The plastic screen easily scratches at level 2 so it’s a bit disappointing. We recommend that you get another screen or protective case.

The home button isn’t scratch-resistant as shown by the razor blade. Good thing is, it still functions. Looking at the earpiece, it’s placed inside but still made a vinyl material. A metal cover may be better but this one won’t fall off.

The camera and even the dual toned LED flash in front are made of plastic so they scratch. At the rear of the phone, the dual rear cameras are protected by glass so it is scratch-resistant.

The phone’s body is made of a 7000 series aluminum so it is very durable. The sides of the Moto Z2 Force and the buttons are made of metal, giving that high-quality premium feel.

Lighting up the screen lasted 10 seconds only, causing the plastic to melt. The screen turned white and left a white spot and bulge.

Flexing the phone, the screen separates but very slightly only from the phone when bent from the front. From the back, the phone remains intact.

The phone screen is definitely shatterproof but the fact that it easily scratches can be a turn off for some people.

SOURCE: JerryRigEverything