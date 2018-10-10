After the Snapdragon 845, we thought Qualcomm would be rolling out the Snapdragon 855 but it appears the company is changing the name to 8150. The SD 845 is ready for Android P so we can expect the 8150 will also be ready to support the latest Android OS and even the next Android Q. We’re not sure what made Qualcomm change the name but that’s how it is for brands these days. A rebrand or change in name may boost business as such will possibly bring easier name recall.

Qualcomm is expected to make the official product announcement in December. We’re excited to know the performance improvements, new clock speeds, and the difference or similarities it has with the Snapdragon 845 chipset.

The Snapdragon 8150 may also arrive with the Snapdragon 8180 processor (SCX8180) which is more ideal for Windows 10 laptops but we won’t focus on that. For now, we’re interested in the Snapdragon 8150 that will include a dedicated Neural Processing Unit.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8150 will be added to the standard Adreno GPU, Kryo CPU, Spectra ISP, and Hexagon DSP. Qualcomm adds a separate AI feature so you know the future phones will be smarter than ever.

When it comes to speed, the SM8150 was reported with 1.7 GHz clock speeds in four cores and 2.6 GHz in other cores. That’s close to what the Snapdragon 845 can offer.

VIA: WinFuture