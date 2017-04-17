Motorola is set to introduce more Android phones the rest of the year. We’ve been saying the Moto C may replace the Moto G series in the low cost category but it could also take over Moto E. To be exact, we said there will be four new smartphones as leaked last week. This time around, we’ve got clearer images of the upcoming Moto phones namely the Moto C, Moto C Plus, Moto E4 Plus, and the Moto ZForce.

The Moto C and Moto E lines are entry-level phones while the Moto Z is the flagship series which became a hit with the modular design. OnLeaks (Steve Hemmerstoffer) and Android Authority worked on the renders you’ll see below of the new Moto phones. We don’t doubt the design and looks of the future devices because OnLeaks is very much reliable as a source.

We’ve provided below the renders plus a rundown of the specs of each Moto phone.

MOTO C/MOTO C PLUS

The Motorola Moto C and C Plus will each feature a 5-inch screen but with different resolutions–854 x 480 pixel resolution for the Moto C and 1280 x 720 for the C Plus. The phones also feature a 1.3GHz 32-bit quad-cor/1.1GHz 64-bit quad-core MediaTek processor, microSD card slot for storage expansion, 8GB or 16GB onboard storage, and 1GB or 2GB RAM. When it comes to imaging, the Moto C comes equipped with a 5MP rear camera and a 2MP front-facing shooter with flash. The Moto C Plus also features a 2MP selfie cam but with a higher 8MP main camera. Battery size of the two differs. The Moto C Plus is loaded with a 4000mAh battery while the Moto C has a smaller one at 2350mAh.

Other features of the duo include a headphone jack, micro-USP port on top, rear speakers, and removable back panels. Both phones are Moto Mod-ready.

MOTO E4/E4 PLUS

The Moto E4 may also have its bigger sibling, the Moto E4 Plus. Very noticeable is the LED flash for the camera and fingerprint scanner at the front. Display is 5.2-inches with some sort of a 2.5D glass screen. Other features we can see are the volume rocker, power button, and 3.5mm headphone jack on the right edge.

At the bottom is a micro-USB port while a fingernail groove can be found at the bottom edge. The latter means you can also change the back cover. The Moto E4 Plus is expected to be powered by a 5000mAh battery and MediaTek processor while the E4 may have a smaller battery. We’re still not sure if the Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus are two different devices but there is also a possibility that they are one and the same.

MOTO Z2 FORCE

Last but definitely not the least, the Moto Z2 Force now has a 3.5mm headphone jack. This is interesting because last year’s Moto Z model didn’t have one. This looks more like the Moto G5/G5 Plus and it may no longer be just exclusive to Verizon because of the presence of that thin band that we’re assuming is for better antenna or radio signal access. The processor could be the newest Snapdragon 835 from Qualcomm.

VIA: Android Authority (1),(2),(3)

SOURCE: OnLeaks