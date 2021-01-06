Motorola is set to launch a new Moto G Stylus. We don’t know when but we’re certain a new phone will be introduced soon. We’re thinking of a February launch since the 2020 Moto G Stylus was announced the same month last year. The Moto G Power 2021 and Moto G Play 2021 images and specs were shared earlier and now we’re learning more about the other variant. A new image and a 360-degree video render has been shared by prolific leakster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) so we think this is closer to the original thing.

The Moto G Stylus may also be called the Moto G Pro (2021). You know how Motorola changes names depending on the market or region. In 2020, the Moto G Pro was released for Europe but it’s basically the Moto G Stylus released in the United States.

Moto G Pro 2021 Specs

Here are some other details we learned about the Moto G Stylus 2021. The phone will be equipped with a huge 6.8-inch display. Dimensions are 169.6mm x 73.7mm x 8.8mm with the camera bump at 10.9mm. The device may also be introduced together with the Moto G Power 2021 and Moto G Play 2021 as leaked.

An embedded fingerprint button may be found on the side. There will still be a 3.5mm headphone jack. When it comes to imaging, expect a 48MP primary shooter, 8MP Ultra-Wide, 2MP Depth lenses, and a 5MP Macro sensor. The 16MP selfie camera will be under a punch hole.

Watch the 360-degree video render of the Moto G Stylus/Moto G Pro 2021:

This year, you may see the 2021 version of the Moto G Stylus and the Moto G Pro. They could be one and the same again. We don’t know why Motorola still does this. Just don’t be confused.