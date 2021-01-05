More Moto G phones will be introduced by Motorola apart from the Moto G Stylus 2021. The latter we’ve seen several times already. This time, we have information about the Moto G Power 2021 and the Moto G Play 2021. The names may not be final yet but at least we know there will be new smartphones from the Lenovo-owned company. We’re also not sure about the release schedule or if the three will be announced at the same time.

In other regions, these Moto G phones may have different names. This Moto G Play 2021 could be the Moto E7 Plus. But then it could also be the Moto G10 Play as per another leak.

The Moto G Power 2021 (see image above) is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 662 processor, 3GB or 4GB RAM, 32GB or 64GB onboard storage, 4850mAh battery, and a low-specced camera system. The cameras are headlined by a 48MP shooter plus a 2MP macro and 2MP depth camera. The selfie camera is 8 megapixels. Color options are Silver, Blue, and Gray.

The Moto G Play 2021 (model number XT2093) runs on a Snapdragon 460 processor and 3GB of RAM. There is a 32MP onboard storage, 5MP selfie camera under a punch hole, 13MP main + 2MP camera rear camera system, and a 5000mAh battery.

Expect more details on the new phones to be revealed in the coming days. We doubt Motorola will announce these new devices this month because Samsung will be doing a big launch. We can probably look forward to next month. If you may remember, last year’s Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power actually kicked off 2020 with power and productivity back in February.