D-Day is getting closer for Samsung. On January 14, the South Korean tech giant will announce the highly-anticipated Galaxy S21 phones. The series will bring three variants: the regular Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The most premium model will come with S-Pen support as confirmed several times. Much has been said about all three smartphones and we can’t wait for the official launch which is a month earlier than usual. We can expect more details will be revealed in the coming days until the grand reveal.

The Galaxy S21 and Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus may look very similar but may also be different in several ways. The Plus variant will be slightly bigger. They will come with premium features. One difference could be the rear cover. The regular Galaxy S21 may come with a plastic cover while the Plus and Ultra variants may come with glass.

Both Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus are said to come with a flatter front displays—no more curved screens. The two will feature 6.2-inch and 6.7-inch displays with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution. Interestingly, the S21 will have 421 ppi while the Galaxy S21+ will only come with 394 ppi. They may be lower compared to previous models but they can reach 60 to 120 Hertz.

The displays could also reach 1300 nits of brightness and will be covered by Gorilla Glass Victus. There will also be an ultrasonic fingerprint reader. No Under-Display Camera technology will be implemented yet.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Specs

Outside of the US, the Samsung Galaxy S21 will run on Exynos 2100. The US version will be powered by Snapdragon 888. Other specs of the two include 8GB of RAM and 128GB base storage (256GB). There is no mention if a microSD card slot will be a standard feature.

When it comes to imaging, the cameras are almost identical with three sensors with 12MP as one with 1/1.76″ and f/1.8 aperture and a 79-degree field of view. There will also be a 63MP shooter with 1/ 1.76 “in size and 0.8 micrometer wide pixels, f / 2.0 aperture, and 76-degree wide Field of view plus an optical image stabilizer. Expect phase detection autofocus, triple “hybrid optic zoom”, support for 8K videos with 30fps, 4K videos up to 60, and full HD at 240 fps.

There will also be the other standard features like Bluetooth 5.0 NFC, WiFi 6, dual stereo speakers, USB-C port, and IP68 rating. This means the phones will come with dust-proof and waterproof housing. The 5G connectivity can be expected as well.

When it comes to the batteries, the two will be powered by 4000mAh and 4800mAh. Of course, they will come with Samsung Dex, Android 11, and One UI 3.1 out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Prices

Pricing in Europe may begin at 849 euros ($1,037) for the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G. Color options are as follows: Purple, Pink, White, and Gray. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G will be more expensive at 1049 euros ($1,282) for the Puple, Black, or Silver version.