Android Wear 2.0 is officially out and LG is the first brand to unveil new smartwatches powered by the new wearable platform version out of the box. LG has just introduced the new Watch Style and Watch Sport. The two have been our favorite subject recently after all the leaks, early benchmarks, and sightings. These are first smartwatches to also offer Android Pay.

Both LG smartwatches will be available beginning February 10 in the US. Asia and Europe will soon follow and will be offered in retail stores and the Google Store before this month ends.

These two new LG Watches are powered by Android Wear 2.0 which means they’re getting a number of new features like the the Play Store, Google Assistant, Android Pay, and Google Fit. You can personalize the wearables with new and informative watch faces and apps can run even without a partner device.

The LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style are round smartwatches that each come with a rotating side button. Both offer easy navigation, reading, and scrolling. Android Wear 2.0 offers Smart Reply so you can quickly choose a response to send. With the new Android Wear, you can say that these LG Watches and any other smartwatches that will be updated to the new version or introduced next will be “smarter” then ever.

Android Wear 2.0 makes the wearable devices truly standalone. The LG Watch Sport sports 4G LTE connectivity, Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, built-in GPS, 1.38-inch full circle P-OLED display, Gorilla Glass 3, 316L grade stainless steel, thermoplastic polyurethane band, and a photoplethsmogram (PPG) sensor. The watch is IP68 dust- and water-resistant.

The LG Watch Style is obviously the more stylish between the two. It’s slim and small, perfect for the ladies who want to look chic and connected. You can choose from three colors: rose, titanium, and silver. The watch is highly customizable because you can use interchange the snap-and-swap bands. This one only has IP67 rating which is good enough to survive splashes of rain.

Both Google and LG are proud with their partnership. They’re excited to offer “cutting-edge functions in terms of personalization and empowerment, freedom and convenience to meet diverse consumer tastes” and focus on “making smartwatch experiences better and faster”.

The two smartwatches will be showcased at the upcoming Mobile World Congress in Barcelona later this February. No information on exact and local pricing and availability but we know Best Buy, Verizon, and AT&T have already listed the products on their websites.

LG Watch Style – $249 (Best Buy)

LG Watch Sport – $329.99 With contract, $379 retail price (Verizon)

LG Watch Sport – $49.99 with LG Smartphone (AT&T)

LG WATCH STYLE Key Specs:



• OS: Android Wear 2.0

• Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100

• Display: 1.2-inch P-OLED Display (360 x 360 / 299ppi)

• Dimensions: 42.3 x 45.7 x 10.79mm

• Battery: 240mAh

• RAM: 512MB LPDDR3

• Storage: 4GB eMMC

• Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b, g, n, 4G LTE, NFC

• Others: 6-Axis (Accelerometer / Gyro), Ambient Light Sensor, Dust and Water Resistance (IP67), Microphone, Wireless Charging

LG WATCH SPORT Key Specs:



• OS: Android Wear 2.0

• Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100

• Display: 1.38-inch P-OLED Display (480 x 480 / 348ppi)

• Dimensions: 45.4 x 51.21 x 14.2mm

• Battery: 430mAh

• RAM: 768MB LPDDR3

• Storage: 4GB eMMC

• Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b, g, n, NFC

• Others: 6-Axis (Accelerometer / Gyro), Ambient Light Sensor, Dust and Water Resistance (IP68), Microphone, Wireless Charging

SOURCE: LG