More Chromebooks have just gotten the much awaited Google Play Store. The tech giant said that more models from different OEMs can now download and run Android apps. Some models from Samsung, Lenovo, HP, Dell, Acer, and ASUS that are running Chromebook can now launch the Play Store so you can download new games and tools on your notebook.

We know more Chromebooks are about to get Play Store support because Google made a promise to update eligible devices. The list was updated only last April. That was after ASUS and Acer models got the support in January.

New models shipping this 2017 will have the Play Store support as standard. This week, Google added 16 more Chromebooks including models from Acer, Asus, CTL, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Samsung, and Mercer.

Here is a complete list of the new devices receiving the Play Store:

• Acer Chromebook 11 N7 (C731, C731T), Acer Chromebook 15 (CB3-532)

• Asus Chromebook C202SA, ASUS Chromebook C300SA/C301SA

• CTL NL61 Chromebook

• Dell Chromebook 11 (3180), Dell Chromebook 11 Convertible (3189), Dell Chromebook 13 (3380)

• HP Chromebook 11 G5 EE, HP Chromebook 13 G1

• Lenovo Flex 11 Chromebook, Lenovo N23 Yoga Chromebook, Lenovo N22 Chromebook, Lenovo N23 Chromebook

• Samsung Chromebook 3

• Mercer Chromebook NL6D

Some models are still being planned like the HP Chromebook G3 and Dell Chromebook 11 3120.

