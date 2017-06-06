It was only a couple of weeks ago when the mophie juice pack brought wireless charging to the Pixel XL. We know the brand has a lot of charging solutions for everyone as it aims to deliver more affordable and better powerbank lines. The Samsung Galaxy S8 is the latest recipient of a mophie-branded product alongside the iPhone 7. mophie has just announced new charge force cases for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ and the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. Also included is the charge force powerstation mini available for both premium flagship duos.

The mophie charge force wireless accessory works with Qi and similar wireless charging systems. If you can’t go wireless, there’s also the Lightning or Micro-USB port so you can attach the wires. Meanwhile, the mophie charge force powerstation mini brings portability because you only need to attached it to your phone portected by the charge force case.

On the the Samsung Galaxy S8/S8 Plus version of the mophie charge force case is out in Black. The iPhone version comes in various colors like brown, tan, blue, black, and red. If you may remember, mophie also released something similar for the Samsung Galaxy S7 last year and a juice pack for the Galaxy Note 5. Even the Motorola Moto Z has a Mophie Juice Pack.