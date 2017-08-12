We’ve been featuring the MIUI 9 but it’s only the China Developer ROM. Xiaomi recruiting more beta testers has helped a lot as many people were able to try the many features and enhancements and send feedback. We previewed the function in a quick rundown. We’ve also seen the Live Icons and other changes ready for the Mi 6, Mi 5X, Redmi Note 4 Qualcomm, and the Redmi Note 4X.

For international versions of Xiaomi phones, the MIUI 9 Global Public Beta ROM is now available for supported devices like the first ones we noted for the first batch. The second batch will include the Redmi 4/4X, Mi MIX, Mi Note 2, Mi 5, Mi 5s, Mi 5s Plus, Mi Max 2, and Mi Max. The update will also be available for a third batch.

If you want to update, back up data first on your supported phone. You may upgrade via a fastbot method or go to ‘Updater’ and see if there are updates available. Unlocked devices must be unlocked first before the fastboot flashing.

This particular update will bring Mi devices new features such as the same new icons, new animations for launching and exiting apps, deep-level system optimizations, simpler home screen editing, split screen, better silent mode, and improved readability.

Check out the download links below:

Mi 6

Recovery 1460M | Fastboot 2035M

Redmi Note 4 Qualcomm / Redmi Note 4X

Recovery 1424M | Fastboot 2020M

SOURCE: MIUI