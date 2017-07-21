MIUI 9 has been leaked already and we learned Xiaomi will bring picture-in-picture and split-screen features. Global Beta ROM has started rolling out and Xiaomi has been busy preparing for its official launch on July 26. It will be unveiled together with a new phone in a special event in China.

Beta testers are still needed to evaluate the MIUI 9. If you own a Xiaomi smartphone, you can volunteer to join the program. The Chinese OEM is recruiting more Beta Testers for MIUI 9 China ROM. The Global ROM is almost ready but this testing is only for China, at least, for now.

If you are already part of the MIUI community, you are automatically given the privilege to test MIUI 9 without having to apply. The first batch will be open to a limited number of testers for certain mobile devices.

Here is a list of Xiaomi phones that can test the MIUI 9:

Mi 6, Mi 5s Plus, Mi 5s, Mi 5c, Mi 5, Mi 4S, Mi 4c, Mi 4, Mi 3, Mi 2/2S, Mi MIX, Mi Max 2, Mi Max, Mi Note 2, Mi Note/Pro, Mi Pad 2, Mi Pad 1, Redmi Note 4X (MTK), Redmi Note 4X (SD), Redmi Note 4, Redmi Note 3 (MTK), Redmi Note 3 (SD), Redmi Note 2, Redmi Note, Redmi Pro, Redmi 4X, Redmi 4A, Redmi 4, Redmi 4 Prime, Redmi 3S/Prime, Redmi 3, Redmi 2A, Redmi 2/Prime, Redmi 1S, Redmi 1

Some of these latest Xiaomi models will get the MIUI 9 immediately: Redmi Note 4 (Qualcomm), Redmi Note 4X, and the Mi 6.

Check out the complete application procedures HERE.

SOURCE: MIUI