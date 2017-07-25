Xiaomi never fails in providing enough information about its products and services even before they are officially announced. We’re only waiting for tomorrow, July 26, to happen as the new MIUI 9 will be introduced further together with the new Xiaomi MI 5X. Some of you may have probably tried the new MIUI as the Chinese OEM has made the Global ROM available and are currently recruiting more beta testers. As promised, we’ll get to see what the new UI offers and confirm the new features and enhancements tomorrow.

Xiaomi already gave us a glimpse of what to expect including three new themes apart from the default theme. You can soon change the theme to No Boundary, Color Fantasy, or Cool Black. They look neater now. You will also see a new design in the lock screen shortcut. On your lock screen, feel free to swipe to the right. Some shortcuts you can use are for activating the Torch, Transport Card, Mi Pay, Mi Home, and the Mi Remote features.

The MIUI 9 is also now getting the split screen feature. It was first added to the Mi Max 2 and MIUI 8 but it will now be available on the new OS version that is based on Nougat. Some devices getting this split screen feature include the Mi MIX, Mi6, Mi Note 2, and Redmi Note 4X among others.

These Xiaomi devices will get the MIUI 9 Beta update first: Redmi Note 4X, Redmi Note 4 Qualcomm, and the Mi 6. They will be followed by the Mi 2 and Mi 2S next.

