Microsoft has finally and officially announced the new Surface Duo 2. No need to further wait as the company has revealed the new phone-tablet that we are expecting is a better version in many ways. The software giant has launched the original Surface Duo back in 2019. Many people liked the design but the product wasn’t exactly advanced at that time. There have been some issues and complaints too as there were reports the plastic around the USB port was cracking.

For this year, Microsoft has improved on the new Surface Duo 2. Let’s talk about the specs. The device comes equipped with Dual PixelSense Fusion displays — 8.3” AMOLED 2688×1892 when opened and two 5.8” AMOLED screens with 1344 x 1892 resolution. The dual displays offer 90Hz adaptive refresh rate, 401 PPI, HDR, wide color 100% SRGB, DCI-P3, and 800 nits max brightness. The display also comes with Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

You can expect all-day battery life and up to 28 hours of talk time with the 4449mAh dual battery. Fast charging is available with the Microsoft Surface 23W USB-C power supply. The product weighs 284 grams.

When it comes to the imaging department, there is the 12MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The triple camera setup includes a 12MP wide primary camera with OIS, f/1.7 aperture, and dual pixel PDAF + 12MP telephoto + 16MP ultra-wide plus a dual LED flash. You can capture videos in HDR, 4K at 30/60fps, 1080p, slow motion at 120/240fps, and HEVC H.265 and AVC.

Other features include WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, NFC, Dual Mic AI- based noise suppression, stereo speaker, and acoustic echo cancellation. The device runs on Snapdragon 888 5G, 8GB RAM, and 128GB or 256GB storage.

You can take advantage of these built-in Microsoft apps: Microsoft Authenticator, Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft Bing Searchnl, Microsoft Edge, Lens, Microsoft Office, OneDrive, OneNote, Outlook, Microsoft Start, Microsoft Teams, and Microsoft To Do. Surface Duo 2 UI core features include App Groups, Dual screen windowing, Dynamic Dock, Surface Dup 2 Glance Bar, Universal Search, and SwiftKey Adaptive Keyboard.

The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 will be available unlocked in key markets Australia, Canada, France, Germany, United Kingdom, and the United States. You can choose between the Glacier or Obsidian color option. Starting price is $1,499.