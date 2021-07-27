The original Surface Duo wasn’t exactly a success but Microsoft is determined to enter the foldable device category with the series. The Surface Duo 2 is expected to come with better camera and 5G support. Specs and features have been leaked but we know more information will be released in the coming months and until the official product launch. We also know the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 will be getting another huge price cut. Everything will be confirmed once Microsoft makes the big product announcement.

For now, we’re content with early leaks and renders. The Surface Duo 2 is now in the works. The latest information we have revealed the hybrid phone-tablet will come with an external triple-camera setup.

Microsoft may also reveal black and white color variants of the device. The second-generation Surface Duo 2 may ship this coming fall. The near-final prototype of the new Surface Duo has surfaced. We see a camera bump of the module housing three lenses.

The source also shared the triple cameras will include a standard lens, utlrawide camera, and telephoto. The outside may feature a frosted glass. The fingerprint scanner may be embedded on the power button. As for the USB-C port, it is now found on the bottom right hand portion of the Surface Duo 2.

A September or October market release may happen. At the moment, we’re interested with the specs: Snapdragon 888 processor, NFC, and 5G. The 5G and NFC for wireless payments are new. The first Surface Duo was shipped without any major hardware so we’re crossing our fingers the next device will have more advanced features.