The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 Durability Test is finally here. A lot of you may be anticipating for this video from JerryRigEverything. You’re in luck if you want to know if Microsoft has really improved on many areas. The second-gen Surface device is a follow-up to the Microsoft Surface Duo announced in 2019. The software giant took some time to work on the new hybrid phone-tablet that was unveiled back in September. A number of issues have been reported but that’s not stopping people from testing it out.

On the surface, the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 appears to be more durable compared to the original version. That one was reported to have cracks around the USB port. We hope to no longer see that on the new version.

The Surface Duo 2 doesn’t feature a single foldable display so the screens are more durable. Both panels come with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. This means the usual–display scratches at level 6 with deeper grooves at level 7. In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3’s foldable display scratched quickly at level 3.

The screen has survived the standard burn test and bend test on both sides. There is some noticeable flexing but only when strength was applied. The device didn’t break and that’s important.

The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 still uses mainly plastic but the build seems to be more solid compared to before. We believe this one has a better build so potential buyers need not worry.