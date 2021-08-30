The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has been highly anticipated. The third-generation model of the foldable smartphone first popularized by the South Korean tech giant is ready. It arrived together with the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Between the two, the Flip model is selling more these days. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is more premium. It’s definitely bigger and is more expensive but price is still lower compared to the previous models. The new flagship foldable phone now boasts better and more advanced features including S-Pen support and a more durable foldable display.

The question of many people: Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 really more durable? JerryRigEverything’s Zack Nelson had the pleasure of testing the smartphone in his standard Durability Test.

Watch the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Durability Test below:

Samsung claims the display is about 80% stronger compared to the previous version. The company has implemented a Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) screen protector so it should be stronger. But then again it still is a plastic material.

Of course, a Mohs pick can scratch the foldable display. It is advisable that you don’t use fingernails. Interestingly, the S-Pen won’t destroy the screen.

To test the IPX8 rating, Zach Nelson just used dust and sand. The result? The display isn’t damaged. The bend test tells us the Samsung foldable smartphone is indeed stronger. That is great news for a $1,800 device. It’s strong and durable but we want to see how it will hold up in everyday use.