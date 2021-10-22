It’s finally available. The hybrid phone-tablet was announced last month with more advanced specs and features after months of rumors, speculations, and leaks. A compatible Pen Cover was also unveiled that could charge the Slim Pen 2. We already noted the Surface Duo 2 has a visible screen gap reduction from its predecessor. Starting today, you can purchase the Surface Duo 2 from Microsoft and select Best Buy locations. You can also pick up your order from some stores.

Price starts at $1,500. That’s not exactly cheap so you have to think about this carefully. If you have placed your pre-order, you can expect your unit to arrive anytime soon.

The Android device comes with two displays. It’s already the 2nd-iteration of the Surface Duo and now comes with improved specs like a Snapdragon 888 processor, NFC, and 5G. The screens are slightly larger while the gaps between the two screens are smaller.

The Surface Duo 2 is definitely better. We haven’t tried one yet but we’ve started seeing first impressions and reviews. On the surface, we just know about two 5.8” AMOLED screens that open to a 5.8” AMOLED display with 2688 × 1892 resolution. There’s also 401 PPI, 90Hz adaptive refresh rate, wide color 100% SRGB, HDR, and 800 nits max brightness. It’s more durable with the Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The 4449mAh dual battery can be fast-charged with the 23W USB-C power supply. The battery can last up to 28 hours of talk time.

The rear camera system includes a 12MP wide primary + 12MP telephoto + 16MP ultra-wide and a dual LED flash. There is also a 12MP selfie camera. The device can record videos in different formats: AVC, HEVC H.265, 1080p, 4K at 30/60fps, HDR, and slow motion at 120/240fps.