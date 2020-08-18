Following closely behind the recently launched Dimensity 800, 820, and the latest Dimensity 720, MediaTek has now announced the Dimensity 800U. This is another mid-range chipset with integrated 5G modems, which adds more weight to MediaTek’s 800 series of chips. The Dimensity 800U is a more affordable option to the Dimensity 800; it supports dual 5G SIMs – both Standalone and Non-Standalone – and also comes with higher CPU speeds.

The 7nm Dimensity 800U is sixth system-on-a-chip in the Dimensity series and is also slated at delivering premium experience on mid-range 5G smartphones. Dr. Yenchi Lee, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit informs that the ‘Dimensity 800U brings forth advanced 5G, imaging, and multimedia technologies that will deliver incredible 5G experience of high-performance smartphones.’

Dimensity 800U supports sub-6Ghz SA and NSA networks along with 5G+5G dual SIM dual standby. It comes with an octa-core CPU and features ARM’s Mali-G57 GPU, which makes the chipset capable of supporting UFS 2.1-storage and LPDDR4X RAM. The new chipset is capable of supporting full HD+ resolutions with up to 120Hz screen refresh rates. It also comes with MediaTek’s MiraVision PQ engine to support HDR10+ videos.

For the optics and connectivity, MediaTek’s Dimensity 800U can support quad-camera configurations with 64MP primary shooter and support AI enhancing functions. It comes with voice on wakeup (VoW) and dual-mic noise reduction tech to cut off external noise and enhance clarity.

Interestingly, Dimensity series chipsets for now are only finding place under the hoods of smartphones in China, but that is said to change. The 5G Dimensity chips could begin shipping to OEMs outside of China just before the end of the year. Probably, the Dimensity 800U would have found a few handsets for itself by then.