Qualcomm is going to get some competition in the high mid-range segment from MediaTek as the latter has unveiled the Dimensity 820 SoC. This 7nm chipset will be a leap from the Dimensity 800 SoC giving boost in performance that will rival Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G. The chipset is going to cover the ground left unattended by the Dimensity 1000 series and the high-end gaming-centric Helio G90 series. The GPU and CPU performance boost is going to come with 120Hz display support and better 5G connectivity. Redmi 10X to be unveiled on May 26 is going to be the first phone to feature this processor.

The ARM Mali-G57 GPU performance is bumped up thanks to the 5 core variant as compared to Dimensity 800 which has 4 cores. Combine this to the MediaTek’s HyperEngine 2.0, which provides software-based enhancements for graphics boost, and the gaming experience. It also improves the allocation of resources, network latency optimization, enhanced HDR, and more.

For 5G the processor brings Standalone (SA) and Non-standalone (NSA) Sub-6GHz network support. Along with this it also supports dual SIM standby, Dynamic Spectrum Sharing, and VoNR on both SIMs. The chipset carries support for high refresh rate screens as it supports FHD+ displays at up to 120Hz refresh rates compared to FHD+ displays at a 90Hz for Dimensity 800.

Another crucial enhancement is the support for MiraVision display technology which gives OEM’s freedom to bring software enhancements for better multimedia viewing. Dimensity 820 SoC will bring Imagiq 5.0 Image Signal Processing (ISP) for camera modules. This means support for 80MP camera sensors and four camera setups. Most importantly it will support ultra-stable Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), real-time video bokeh, better noise reduction and multi-frame 4K HDR video recording capability.