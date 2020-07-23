MediaTek has been on a spree recently – launching new processors designed to give consumers access to a finer 5G experience. Latest to join the ranks is MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, which has been specifically feature-packed for mid-range smartphones. The new chipset will be part of MediaTek’s family of 5G SoCs which already includes Dimensity 800 and 700 series processors for mid-rangers and Dimensity 1000 for flagship devices.

In a press release, MediaTek informs that Dimensity 720 will be a new standard in 5G experience and technology. It will be a power-efficient chipset with advanced performance and imaging tech for devices that are more accessible for consumers.

Built on 7nm technology, the Dimensity 720 MediaTek notes “is integrated with the most power-efficient 5 modem in its class.” It features 5G UltraSave technology to monitor operation of modem and enhance the battery life of the smartphone. There is no information on which OEM will use the chipset first, but we learn it will support up to 90Hz refresh rates and feature MiraVision HDR10+ video playback.

For power required to run AI apps with minimum possible power usage, Dimensity 720 octa-core processor features two high-performance Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2GHz. It also packs an Arm Mali G57 GPU, LPDDR4X memory, and UFS 2.2 storage.

For connectivity, the chipset supports two carrier aggregation (2CC CA), 5G and 4G dual SIM, dual standby (DSDS), and standalone and non-standalone sub-6GHz 5G networks. In the optics department, the chipset can support single 64MP camera or extend dual support for 20MP + 16MP cameras.