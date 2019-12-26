Around the same time last month, MediaTek introduced the Dimensity 1000 5G processor. It was a first from the company but now it’s getting a sibling in the form of the Dimensity 800 chipset. While the Dimensity 1000 is for the premium flagship devices, the Dimensity 800 is meant for mid-range phones. The chipset is schedule to be available in the first quarter of the coming year (Q1 2020). The good news was announced at the MediaTek’s Product Communication Conference. The new processor is said to be for mid-range to upper-midrange devices that oftentimes can be considered as almost premium.

Since the chipset will be released in Q1, we can expect the Dimensity 800-powered smartphone will be out in the second quarter (Q2 2020). It can be assumed the Dimensity 800 will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor’s rival when it comes to the mid-range category.

Not many details have been provided about the technical specifications and features of the processor but MediaTek should be ready with an official announcement or press release soon. MediaTek will be busier in the coming weeks because the Dimensity 1000 5G processor and now this Dimensity 800 must be promoted to more OEM’s.

The Dimensity 800 chipset has been described to feature four high-end Cortex-A77 based BIG cores at 2.6GHz plus four Cortex-A55 power-efficient cores 2.2GHz. Instead of tri-cluster arrangements, there’s only a dual cluster arrangement. It also comes with the Mali-G77 MP9 GPU and an integrated Helio M70 5G modem.

This integration only means it can be used on future mid-range 5G phones. No word what smartphone will use the Dimensity 800 first but expect related announcements in the coming weeks.