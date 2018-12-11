You may not care about this Magisk update but we know a lot of people who do. It is one application that helps you to root your smartphone. It has been around since forever but it was only in 2016 when we first started to take notice of Magisk with an update. Back then, it was updated to V9 and was made ready for Multi-ROM setups. Several updates were reported including its removal when Google’s SafetyNet was upgraded.

Last year though, we heard some good news as it began to support Pixel devices. Easy root access was made available for Pixel users. The Pixel 2 XL support followed.

There were some setbacks though. The Magisk Manager app on Google Play was found to contain malware. The 15.4 version was released with new features.

The Magisk 16.4 delivered fixes for Android P and improved MagiskHide. This time, the Magisk 18 update is available. It is more stable now, bringing improvements to major features like the Magisk Hide plus security vulnerability for Android 7.0+ devices.

The Magisk Manager is also updated to 6.1.0 so the main Magisk app can be quickly updated.

Download from HERE

VIA: XDA Developer