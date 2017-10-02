For people who want to gain root access to their phones, the app called Magisk has been a boon. The app has been able to “hide” root access from Google’s SafetyNet and allows users to have root and still use features that require SafetyNet security certification. But Google’s Pixel smartphones were designed pretty differently, so Magisk has been slow in arriving for these two devices. But that was then.

Now Magisk’s developer has recently announced that the app now supports both the Google Pixel and the Pixel XL. Because of the unique way the Pixel devices are partitioned, the developer has had to do some code gymnastics to make sure that Magisk works on both Pixel phones. And it does!

If you don’t know what Magisk does, check out the video above to get a lowdown on what this app does. It’s not just about playing Pokemon GO on a rooted device, although it can do that as well. There are lots of things you can do with Magisk and a rooted device.

Be sure to read up on our in-depth discussion on what root is all about, and the things you can do with a rooted device.

SOURCE: XDA