The Misfit brand has since grown ever since it was purchased by Fossil. The wearable technology group was acquired by the watch company back in 2015. This allowed the latter to start venturing into the wearable game and for over two years now, Fossil has been introducing number of Android Wear-powered devices. As for Misfit, it hasn’t completely faded out from the scene as it is still in the business of health and fitness trackers. The latest of which is the Misfit Flare as a new entry-level tracker and the Misfit Vapor as its first venture in the touchscreen smartwatch.

Misift also has the Phase Hybrid, Speeds Shine 2, Spectre, and the Ray Fitness and Sleep Monitor. No doubt these wearables look stylish and attractive enough you won’t think they’re techy. This time, Misfit wants to make things more interesting and attractive with the arrival of the M.Y. MISFIT. You can use choose to customize a smartwatch or an activity tracker depending on your preference, style, and need.

With M.Y. MISFIT, you can show your individuality because you can design a device that is exclusively yours. Select the material, device color, or strap style that you want for your Ray, Phase, Shine 2, and even the new Vapor. Choose a device first and then decide on a color. You can choose from the following color options: Silver, Champagne, Midnight, Rose Tone, and Jet. As for the strap, there’s paracord, field, silicone, or leather among others. It’s really up to you how you want to design and personalize your new Misfit wearable.

Misfit said there are about 600 possible combinations you can select among the devices. Cost starts at $79.99. Head on to Misfit.com/MYMisfit to begin designing your own Misfit gear.