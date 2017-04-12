Some people don’t really need all the fancy schmancy features of a smartwatch when all they want is a wearable device that can help track their activity and let them know if they’re still on track. That’s why the popularity of fitness trackers is still very much alive. Misfit is one of those brand consistent in putting out new products. Their newest one is an entry level but fashionable device called Misfit Flare and is also meant for those who are still undecided if they want an activity tracker.

Flare does the usual things a tracker does like track steps, distance traveled, calories burned, etc. It also doesn’t require charging because it uses a replaceable battery which can actually last up to four months. It is made from durable materials and is water resistant up to 50 meters. Because it is comfortable and durable, you don’t need to even take it off and so it will be able to get you more insights through your activities.

The device is on a fully mounted aluminum case with a capacitive touch sensor. It has a single LED light under a crystal flare which will tell you the percentage of progress you’ve already made. 1 flash means you’ve reached 25%, 2 is for 50%, 3 is 75% and if you reach your activity goal, it will give off a “pleasing light animation”. You can also just manually check your progress by double tapping the screen.

But probably the best thing about the Misfit Flare is its price point. At just $59.99, it’s pretty affordable for those who just want a simple tracker. You can also link it to Link if you want a little more functionality, like use it as a smart button for selfie pictures, control music, advance slides in a presentation, or control household devices. You can buy it through Misfit’s online store.

SOURCE: Misfit