We’ve been saying that more connected devices will be integrated with the Google Home soon. More products and services will receive support for the Google Assistant in the coming months. Just recently, the August Home Smart Lock received Google Assistant support. Other devices also got the voice assistant such as the OnePlus 3, other Marshmallow and Nougat phones with Google Play Services, Sony 4K HDR Ultra HD TVs, and over 30 new apps and services.

As for Logitech, its Harmony hub-based products are now able to work with the Google Assistant. The feature works via the Google Home for a more manageable and convenient in-home voice control. This move follows Amazon’s Alexa support for the Logitech Harmony lineup since last year.

If you have a Harmony Hub, Harmony Companion, or Harmony Elite, you can control your smart home experience with your voice. Just start by saying “Ok Google, ask Harmony to do this or do that” and Google Home will do the task for you.

Some tasks the Google Assistant can follow include launch Roku player apps, tune in to your favorite TV channels, play music, turn on the Nest thermostat, or set the Philips Hue lights. This time, the Google Assistant plays well with the Logitech Harmony items.

Check out the following Logitech Harmony products from Logitech.com, Amazon, and Best Buy:

• Logitech Harmony Hub ($99.99)

• Logitech Harmony Companion ($149.99)

• Logitech Harmony Elite ($349.99)

SOURCE: Logitech