Your Google Assistant will no longer be exclusive to the Pixel phones and Google Home. We knew it would happen soon and over the weekend, the search giant officially announced that it is expanding the intelligent personal assistant service to more Android smartphones, wearables, and smart homes. This is something the Android community has been waiting for on a bigger scale.

It’s actually more than just a rebranded Google Now. The Google Assistant aims to help you more in your everyday life, around the house, in your workplace, or maybe even in your personal life.

Google has started to roll out the Google Assistant to Android 7.0 Nougat and Android 6.0 Marshmallow devices. Not all phones may get this but only those with Google Play Services version 10.2.98 or higher. We only have the APK from APK Mirror for now.

Make sure you have the required Google Play Services before you try the APK. But as with any other APKs we’ve shared with you, download and install AT YOUR OWN RISK. The feature is ready for download and installation but not the final and official version from Google yet.

Google Assistant will soon be activated. Before you know it, you’re quickly touching and holding the Home button to get the Google Assistant started on your smartphone or smartwatch. Feel free to share with us your experience in updating and getting the Google Assistant working.

SOURCE: Google (The Keyword)