LG didn’t launch its 2018 flagship at the Mobile World Congress but it did introduce the new K8 and K10 phones. The South Korean tech company skipped its usual schedule as it’s not in a hurry to release another flagship phone as one business strategy. It may be bowing out of China as there are still several phones lined up for release. We saw the LG V30S with AI features while the LG G7 has yet to be introduced. Recently announced is this LG X4 which is a related variant of the LG X4+ unveiled back in January.

The LG X4 comes with LG Pay to offer more convenience to the mobile consumers. It boasts a 5.3-inch IPS HD screen, 1280 x 720 pixel resolution, 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor, Adreno 308 GPU, 8MP rear camera with LED flash, 5MP front-facing camera, 16GB onboard storage, 2GB RAM, microSD card slot for expansion, Fingerprint sensor, FM Radio, HD DMB TV, 3.5mm audio jack, and a 3000mAh battery. The phone only runs Android 7.1.2 Nougat OS out of the box. We’re not sure if it will still be eligible for Oreo.

The LG Pay is a mobile payment made official over two years ago but was delayed due to testing problems. It finally launched in June 2017 in South Korea. We said this service will be ready for budget level smartphones starting this 2018 and it’s actually here for the LG X4.

The LG X4 is available in two colors (Gold and Black) from three mabile carriers–LGU+, SKT, and KT. Price tag reads 297,000 won which is about $273 in the US.

