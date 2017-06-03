You already have Android Pay and Samsung Pay (and Apple Pay on the other side) clamoring for you to use your smartphone to pay for your purchases offline and online. Now we have another player in the market for those who own their devices. LG Pay has officially rolled out, but for now, it’s only available for LG G6 owners and for those who are in South Korea. However, there’s no news yet as to when it will be available in other territories as well.

LG Pay will allow you to link up to 10 of your most frequently used credit cards which of course includes credit cards but also things like membership cards and even transportation cards. Just like most of the other mobile payment gateways, you tap your smartphone onto a credit card terminal and scan your fingerprint to make your payment at a store that supports this mode of payment already.

However, there is some concern that digital wallets still aren’t catching on as fast as OEMs were expecting. Reasons may be availability or financial institution support, but particularly in the US, only 4.5% use Samsung Pay, 4% prefer Apple Pay, and a measly 1.1% are using Android Pay. That adds up to almost just 10% who would use it when available.

LG Pay rumors started back in March of this year, and now that it’s not just an unverified report, the next question would be where will it roll out next. Next question is when it will also be available in other LG devices since the LG G6 is still a relatively new device.

VIA: LGE