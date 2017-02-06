The LG Watch Sport was spotted on GFXBench ahead of commercial launch a few days after we heard the rumor about the LG Watch Style. We already know the other South Korean tech giant is coming up with new Android Wear smartwatches and we’re excited to see and finally get our hands on them after months of leaks and speculations.

LG isn’t only busy with the G6 flagship and its compact and light variants. The tech brand is also working on the new wearables that are expected to run Android Wear 2.0 out of the box. We heard about the LG Watch Style rumor that it would be sold for $249. That is one affordable model considering the device is able to support the new wearable OS.

The Android Wear is rumored to launch this coming Wednesday, February 8. We’re excited because this version of the wearable platform from Google will allow standalone apps to work. This means the smartwatch can run without any compatible device.

The LG Watch Sport was recently spotted on Geekbench. Listed are the following specifications and features: 1.38-inch display, 1.4GHz quad-core processor, 4GB onboard storage, 786MB RAM, and 480 × 480 pixel resolution. There’s Android 7.1.1 Nougat listed which could also mean the latest version of Android Wear.

The smartwatch features LTE cellular support, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, and NFC. There’s the heart-rate sensor, 430mAh battery, and IP68 certification making the wearable device more attractive to the health enthusiasts. Making this more interesting is the fact that you can use it with Android Pay–first to offer actually–something we mentioned a few days ago.

When it comes to pricing, the LG Watch Sport is said to cost $349 while the LG Watch Style will only be $249.

VIA: GEAR