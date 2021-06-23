The LG Velvet 2 Pro may no longer be commercially available but the phone has been sighted somewhere. Images of the LG Velvet 2 Pro aka LG Rainbow have surface on the web. A regular leakster shared live and hands-on photos of the smartphone although we’re not sure about the origin. We just known it’s from a YouTuber in Korea. A phone review is anticipated because of the images and we’re very much curious about the phone especially since LG Mobile has officially exited the mobile business.

LG Mobile phone production has officially ended. Production has stopped but LG promised three years worth of software updates from date of purchase.

In South Korea, the LG Velvet 2 Pro was still made available for LG employees. Photos of the smartphone have made it online. In the coming weeks, we can probably see unboxing videos and review of the phone which we can consider now as LG’s last phone offering.

The next-gen LG Rainbow phone or LG Velvet 2 Pro is anticipated. Looking at the images, it still is similar to the original LG Velvet. We can also expect it to run on Velvet UI.

The LG Velvet 2 Pro’s resale is strictly prohibited. It’s only available for LG employees. It’s exclusive so yes, we believe someday it may be worth a lot of money. It will be rare but then again all phones become obsolete.