LG is set to expand its new Velvet UI to more budget phones. The announcement was recently made by the other South Korean tech giant. The company has been working hard to innovate and improve business strategies in recent months. The LG Wing was recently introduced, wowing the market with its Wing mechanism. There were also several affordable Android phones like the military-grade LG Q31. There’s also the LG Velvet Dual Screen that works with an Active Pen and offers 5G connectivity.

LG is rolling out the LG Velvet UI to the LG Q phones. The LG Q51 and Q61 will get it first. The LG V35 ThinQ from last year will follow. The LG Q7 already received this important update. Other phones that may get it include the following: LG V50S ThinQ, LG V50 ThinQ, LG 40 ThinQ, LG V35 ThinQ, LG G8 ThinQ, and the LG G7 ThinQ.

The LG Velvet UI offers improved viewing immersion. LG made it possible that the notification windows are minimized. A lot of mobile customers like this new UI because it is convenient to use and is very intuitive.

In the coming months, more low-cost Android smartphones will be updated with the LG Velvet UI. The new UI can give that premium look and feel to even older smartphones.

The LG Velvet UI is already available on these phones: LG G7 ThinQ, LG G8 ThinQ, LG V40 ThinQ, LG V50 ThinQ, and the LG V50S ThinQ. Even the low-budget LG Q60 and LG Q70 been updated with the new LG Velvet UI. If you own any of the phones mentioned here, expect to receive over-the-air software updates (OTA) from LG.