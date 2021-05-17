We’re not sure if LG will still release a new smartphone but an LG Velvet 2 Pro has appeared. It’s also known as the LG Universal 2nd Gen, LM-V700N, or the unannounced LG Rainbow. A leakster shared a live image of an LG smartphone that is said to be an unlocked unit. The source said there are approximately 3,000 units of this model. Resale is prohibited so there is some sense of exclusivity here. The phone is actually only available to LG employees in South Korea.

Each person can purchase only two units. Color options are as follows: Ivory, Bronze, and Black. The Ivory LG Velvet 2 Pro in the image actually looks nice. The price is around $170 and the unit is eligible for six months for after service or while supplies or parts last.

LG has bid goodbye to the mobile business. Some projects haven been cancelled or discontinued already including this next-gen LG Velvet or the LG Rainbow and the LG Rollable Phone. LG will no longer send out software updates for this particular phone but rest assured other phones will get three years of Android updates from date of purchase including Android 12.

It can be assumed the LG Velvet 2 Pro will also run on LG Velvet UI. As for the processor, the phone could use a Mediatek Dimensity 5G chipset. This LG Velvet 2 Pro or LG Rainbow could very well be LG’s last smartphone offering. It may not be updated but it may be worth something someday. What do you think?