LG Mobile phone production has officially ended

It’s really happening. LG is bidding the mobile business goodbye. What used to be just rumors and speculations are about to come true. It’s somehow expected but as with any goodbyes, this can be heartbreaking not only for LG Mobile employees but also for fans and those who religiously followed the LG phones. Don’t worry, the other South Koren tech giant is still working on Android updates as it promised three years from date of purchase.

Android 12 OS update for LG phones will still be available contrary to what was first rumored. Last month, LG officially bid goodbye to the smartphone market. We’ve been saying the company’s smartphone business may really be near its end.

LG is ending the smartphone production. By the end of July, production will be no more. The exact date of last production was May 31, yesterday. The business headquarters has been closed last month so we can expect further closures of offices and other production headquarters will happen.

It’s not clear what will happen to factories where phones are produced but there are discussions that the factory in Vietnam will move to produce home appliances. Production has been terminated already as scheduled but LG will continue to support and release mobile upgrades. After-sales and customer service may still be expected especially in South Korea but there will adjustments in the operations.

The mobile business will officially end on July 31. So goodbye, LG Mobile. You’ve served the Android community well.