Future software and OS updates were some of the bigger concerns of the industry when LG announced that it is closing down the mobile phone business. Over the weekend, the other South Korean tech giant has made it public its decisions to bid goodbye to the smartphone market. This was after several months of rumors and probably years of weighing whether to continue designing and selling smartphones. And again, after denying numerous times the rumors that had been going around.

Updates will still be provided by LG. This means Android 11 and even Android 12. As LG refocuses its efforts to other businesses, it will still work on updates and improvements to software, security, and OS. You see, the market share has been insignificant not only because of Apple and Samsung but also those many Chinese OEMs.

Existing LG models will still get the necessary updates. They will depend though on the market. In South Korea, after-sales service and warranty will be observed. Spare parts may also be supplied when available. It’s not clear until when but we know LG is ready to still serve the present mobile customers.

Android 12 Update for LG Phones

LG also depends on the schedule provided by Google. An Android 12 update may take time to be released and finalized but LG is committed to working on them.

LG still has a lot of devices under its product lineup. We don’t expect all of them will be able to run Android 12 but we’re assuming some of the latest phones we know will be included like the LG Wing, LG V60 ThinQ 5G, and LG Velvet.