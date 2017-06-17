The LG G6 is one of the better reviewed flagships released in this first half of 2017. If you recently bought it or if you’re planning to buy it sometime soon, then we have good news for you. The Korean OEM has announced that they are extending the device’s already one-year limited warranty and so you can now have a complimentary second year of warranty coverage. This includes device replacement if the reason is valid under the warranty.

The program is called the LG G6 Second Year Promise and it is absolutely free for all current and future owners of the LG G6, even if you bought it before June 15 (as long as it doesn’t go beyond 90 days within your purchase). Their “promise” includes bringing the same coverage in the 2nd year as that offered in the first year. And if your device becomes defective but is covered by the limited warranty, it will only take two business days to get the replacement device (and they will cover shipment both ways too). The defective device will be replaced by either a new or refurbished LG G6.

However, Chang Ma, president of LG MobileComm USA, noted that this is not an insurance program and will also not cover accidental damage like cracked screens or damaging drops and falls. What it does is just extend the warranty against defects from the standard 12-24 months when your smartphone has probably been used a lot. The first 12 months for warranty claims is under the carrier but after that, LG takes over.

The program is of course only valid for US customers. To register your LG G6 for the Second Year Promise program, you need to register your device here.

SOURCE: LG